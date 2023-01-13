Prince Andrew Trumps Prince Harry In Popularity Among Particular Demographic

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Prince Harry had expressed bitterness over Prince Andrew and his ongoing royal security debacle in his new memoir, "Spare." According to the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex became the first member of the royal family to publicly criticize his disgraced uncle, by recalling in the tome how he'd reassured his wife, Meghan Markle, that their security detail couldn't possibly be taken away since the Duke of York still had his.

Harry shared how he told Meghan, "Never. Not in this climate of hate. And not after what happened to my mother. Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew. He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman, and no one had so much as suggested that he lose his security. Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren't on the list." Unfortunately, the reverse actually turned out to be the case (via BBC News).

The prince's frustration is understandable considering Andrew agreed to pay off his accuser, Virginia Giuffre after she alleged that he sexually assaulted her while the Sussexes' biggest crime to date has been defecting from the royal family and subsequently speaking out about how tough a time they had with them. However, judging by a recent poll of Britons, Andrew is still held in better stead than Harry despite, or perhaps because of, everything that's happened.