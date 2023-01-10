Prince Harry Expresses Bitterness Over Prince Andrew And Royal Security Debacle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security battle with the UK police just keeps getting messier. The royal defectors took issue with the fact they were no longer protected during regular sojourns across the pond and sued the government as a result. As Harry's legal team explained in a statement, "The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk" (via CNN).

Although they did receive police protection during the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer, as Newsweek pointed out, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended far fewer events than they were expected to, with many commentators claiming it was due to their ongoing legal battle. During a subsequent visit to the UK, per the Daily Mail, the couple had to fund their own security detail accordingly.

Harry ultimately won the right to challenge the Home Office over their initial decision to scale back his and Meghan's protection after they left the royal family, as BBC News reported at the time. But it's evident that he's still stung over the way the situation was handled in the first place — particularly considering Harry's father, King Charles III's, decision to reportedly pay for Prince Andrew's private security.