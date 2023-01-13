Jillian Bell And Joshua Leonard Discuss Their Cringey Relationship In The Drop - Exclusive Interview

As [on-screen] love interests, what was the process [of] going into filming and finding that chemistry between you two? Did you find things that didn't work? What did work?

Jillian Bell: Josh is one of the co-writers of the film, as well as Sarah Adina Smith, who directed, and they created these insane characters. When I read it, I desperately want[ed] to do this. I met with Josh and Sarah, and we talked through who we thought they were and what their backstory was and why they were wanting to leave this life behind that they so desperately [pursued]. That was really interesting. I loved exploring what makes a person go, "Maybe I don't want to be this person anymore."

You sort of double down on who you are in your 30s and 40s. Sometimes you look at yourself and you're like, "What if I was a totally different person? Would that be okay as well? Who am I with my partner, if I become someone else?" All of that was super interesting, and it was really cool to get to work with Josh and Sarah and figure out who these people are.

Joshua Leonard: We drew a bunch of inspiration from stories that Jillian told about a friend of hers in Topanga [California]. And Jillian and I are both people who ... The level that Josh and Lindsey have taken the commitment to is something that's not so much us, but we both [have] a little bit of Josh and Lindsey in us and certainly have people in our lives who are even closer to who Josh and Lindsey are. I find those people in my own life fascinating because it's the same with any major identity commitment, as Jillian was talking about, when you double down. When you're in a partnership, you're not only, "I am this person," but "We are these people." It's really hard to get out if you want to change your mind.

That's what the premise of this movie was. What would happen if this ridiculous, over-the-top, kind-of-tragic, maybe darkly hilarious thing happened that allowed everybody the avenue to question their life choices, their identity, and their identity within their primary relationships?