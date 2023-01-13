Prince William And Princess Catherine's Telling Reaction To Reporter's Question About Spare

On January 12, 2023 William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in their first royal appearance since Prince Harry's explosive memoir, "Spare" was released. For their first stop, the future king and queen visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital and toured the new facility, per Town & Country. Afterwards, they visited Open Door Charity, an organization that works to support mental health — a cause William and Kate continue to champion.

While revelations in "Spare" have caused Harry's popularity to reach a record low in the U.K., William's popularity has fallen only slightly, and Kate's has stayed the same, according to a YouGov poll. As reported by The Telegraph, hospital staff and patients were excited to meet the Walses. During the visit, the couple took time to ask caring questions and pose for selfies. While royal selfies were previously frowned upon, it was more due to the late Queen Elizabeth II's preferences, rather than official policy, noted the Daily Mail.

"They were so warm and friendly," Amber Otto, ophthalmic imaging technician, told People. "Even when they were being rushed out, they made sure they made time for everybody." Otto had the opportunity to take selfies with both William and Kate. While the prince and princess directed their energies towards talking to patients and staff, they took a different approach to people inquiring about Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex's memoir.