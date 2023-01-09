UK Poll Shows Prince Harry's Popularity At Record Low Amid Memoir Release

"Spare," Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex's, upcoming book, has been dominating the news in the lead-up to its Jan. 10, 2023, release. Startling revelations from "Spare" began when The Guardian obtained a copy and detailed a story about a physical altercation between Harry and Prince William. Additional outlets got their hands on the Spanish version of "Spare," after copies went on sale for a brief time. The Daily Mail noted that store personnel in Barcelona said there was no info stating the book should be held until Jan. 10.

In addition, Harry has been giving interviews promoting the book on CBS' "60 Minutes" and ITV in the UK. Due to the previous leaks of the book's contents, The Telegraph noted that neither of the interviews featured much in the way of shocking information.

All this media coverage is having a positive effect on sales of the book. According to The New York Times, "Spare" is the No. 1 seller for Amazon and Barnes & Noble, both in the US and the UK. "It's ridiculous and it's fun, but it's also clearly going to be an interesting book that's going to keep on selling and it's going to keep on being part of the conversation," said James Daunt, chief executive for Barnes & Noble.

While "Spare" may be setting itself up to break records in sales, it appears to be having the opposite effect on Harry's popularity, as noted by a recent poll.