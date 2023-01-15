Miss Universe 2023 Winner R'Bonney Gabriel Makes Passionate Case To Raise Pageant Age Limit

A new Miss Universe has been crowned. Among 84 contestants, USA's R'Bonney Gabriel stood out winning the highly coveted title (per Deadline). According to the New York Post, Gabriel won Miss USA in October 2022, making history as the first Asian-American and the first Filipina-American to gain the crown. As an homage to her heritage, the fashion designer took matters into her own hands to fashion an outfit for her Miss USA interview.

"My mom is from Beaumont, TX and my father is from the Philippines. They got married in Manila Philippines," Gabriel wrote in an Instagram caption. "I hand painted the same flower design from my mother's wedding dress onto my sleeves and tied in a traditional Maria Clara Filipina collar shape," she continued, also noting her "immense gratitude for the opportunities my parents provided me and wanted to express my love [for] them through this."

The winner of Miss Universe 2023 made history again on January 14 as the oldest contestant to ever participate in the competition at 28 (via The Washington Post). And that is something she is making headlines for, as she hopes to work to get that changed.