Source Claims Anna Duggar Is Questioning The Future Of Her Marriage To Josh

Anna and Josh Duggar's wedding aired on television in 2009 (via IMBd) documenting the beginning of what would end up being a tumultuous marriage full of scandals. Former "19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar began a new life in prison following his sentencing in which a federal court convicted him of possessing child pornography, according to NPR, sending him behind bars for 12 and a half years. This conviction came after Duggar pled guilty to molesting five young girls as a teenager. Throughout these disturbing findings, Anna Duggar has chosen not to divorce her husband, and the Duggar's view of Anna has definitely changed since Josh's sentencing.

Though the Duggars continue to include Anna in the family, her relationship with the family is not what it once was. Anna has kept her seven children her top priority, per Us Weekly, raising them on her own while her husband is in prison. Now, Anna is contemplating the future of her relationship with Josh.