How The Duggars' View Of Anna Has Changed Since Josh's Sentencing

An anonymous source has told In Touch Weekly that Anna Duggar's bond with her in-laws isn't what it used to be following husband Josh's conviction. "The Duggar family fully supports Anna, but it's complicated," says the insider. "There are a lot of hurt feelings over what Josh did." They add that Anna still attends family functions so that her seven children can see their grandparents and cousins, "but it's not the same for Anna."

Particularly fraught, it seems, is Anna's relationship with her adult sisters-in-law. The source has also told In Touch Weekly that Anna feels betrayed by "some family members [who] spoke out after Josh's arrest" — most likely referring to Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Jill Duggar Dillard, and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, who also publicly agreed with Josh's guilty verdict (via Page Six). For that reason, Anna is said to be "distancing herself" from that faction of the family.

But is Anna's own loyalty wavering? Another anonymous source — a childhood friend of Anna Duggar's — has bared some family gossip on the Reddit channel DuggarsSnark. Amidst the tea the friend spilled is that Anna is staying with Josh purely out of a sense of "responsibility." That responsibility may be to her children, to her parents-in-law, or to her fundamentalist faith that frowns on divorce. Whatever the case, the friend thinks there might be a chance that Anna may not want to live in a loveless marriage within a fractured family much longer.