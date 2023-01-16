The Flip Phone Comeback Is The Trend To Reset Your Emotional Well-Being In 2023

Just as the Y2K revival has taken over our closets, it may also influence our tech choices. The days of pixelated screens and typing on 3x4 keypads may seem like a thing of the past, but it could be time to give flip phones another chance. Flip phones first appeared in stores — and users' pockets — in 1989, per Insider, replacing the clunky models that came before. By the mid-2000s, everyone and their mom were toting around the sleek and shiny Motorola RAZR (or a similar style).

However, smartphones gradually became the norm after Apple launched the iPhone in 2007, and flip phones were suddenly seen as an uncool, outdated relic. But in recent years, certain people have been reclaiming old-school mobiles. According to a 2018 article in The Seattle Times, flip phones have become the device of choice for those taking a stance against the invasiveness of social media. By 2021, the shift away from smartphones had trickled down to Gen Z consumers, who began posting videos of their flip phones on TikTok (via Mashable).

Now, in 2023, the trend has fully gone mainstream. Celebrities like singer Camila Cabello have proudly joined the club, and the general public is participating too. CNN Business notes that while iPhones still reign supreme, the flip phone market is growing rapidly. The movement toward more basic cell phones could be just another "aesthetic" trend of the under-30 crowd. However, it might also offer crucial mental health benefits.