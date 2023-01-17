John Legend's New Skincare Brand Centers The Needs Of Melanin-Rich Skin

Mastering a perfect skincare routine can take some trial and error. Black and brown women have historically had fewer options when perusing the skincare aisles at convenience stores, making it even more difficult to find accessible products. Even though the beauty and skincare industry is a major part of the American economy, its products or advertisements have not always been inclusive for all Americans. According to McKinsey & Company, Black Americans are responsible for more than 11% of beauty spending, even though Black brands make up less than 3% of revenue within the industry.

With that staggering difference in mind, Black and brown skincare and beauty brands have worked on adding representation to the industry. For example, R&B duo Chloe and Halle partnered with Neutrogena for their skincare routines. "I'm obsessed with Neutrogena's Hydro Boost collection because I really love something that just makes my skin glow-y and makes it feel really hydrated," Chloe Bailey told Byrdie. Now, singer and actor John Legend has ventured into the world of skincare to offer more options for Black and brown consumers.