Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald And Romain Bonnet Give An Insider Look At Season 6 - Exclusive Interview

At first, your relationship faced a lot of criticism from other cast members. Did you have strategies for dealing with that negativity?

Mary Fitzgerald: No. I wasn't expecting that, actually. I didn't care as much about my cast members, weirdly enough, because they wanted me happy. They were trying to protect me. On social media, that's where it was a bit different, though ... Everyone was nice. Most people were nice to me. Some people were mean, saying, "You're an idiot, what are you thinking? He's using you. He's a gold digger."

Romain Bonnet: Mua ha ha ha.

Fitzgerald: But when people would put him down and say stuff that was completely opposite of his character, then I started getting wound up. I would spend so much time creating the perfect message where I put them in their place but killed them with kindness, but made them understand the situation. Everybody always apologized, but I never responded to negativity. That really bugged me when people would attack him. Once we got married, it never happened again.

Bonnet: Me? I didn't give a damn.

Fitzgerald: He never cared.

Bonnet: At the end of the day, I knew how I was feeling. I knew how she was feeling. I'm like, "You can talk as much as you want. You know what you see. You don't know me completely. You don't know our relationship, what we've been through, what we have done, what we are doing together, what we don't — this whole thing. There's so many factors that come in that you can't know."

So many people look like such a perfect couple, and they are not. Some of them look like they are not that much and [are] actually the ones that make the best of it. I knew how I was feeling, and I'm like, "It's good publicity. Go ahead. Comment."

Fitzgerald: We're solid. I just don't like people attacking my man.

Bonnet: Sometimes I was sitting [and reading the comments] ... I'm like, "Keep going. It doesn't affect me at all." I have this ability ... In some ways, it was good for me. I didn't care. It makes me more love than anything else, but I know it was affecting her. Many times, even, I was laughing to read it. It was funny to me.

But I was biting my tongue because I wanted sometimes to tell her ... There [are] a couple times I actually said it, but I know she got upset and it affected her more than it [affected me] ... I was telling her that in a way, it was funny. I knew it was totally wrong, but it affected her. After, at the end, I wasn't saying anything — I was just reading it. It makes me mad more than anything.

It sounds like you guys received [criticism] really differently. You're kind of unbothered.

Bonnet: Not at all, yeah. But it's true that once we got married ... Once in a while, someone's going to say something. But once we got married, it's true that everything went away.

Fitzgerald: I don't care if people say stuff about me, but I don't like people saying stuff about people I love.

Bonnet: Aw. You're so cute.