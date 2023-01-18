Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Gave Sly Answer When He Asked For Permission To Propose

In their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, detailed how their romance grew. "I fell head over heels in love with her because my heart told me that she was the one I was going to spend the rest of my life with," Harry recalled during one of the series' more emotional moments, per Today.

Even though Harry was certain Meghan was the person he wanted to marry, he was surprised to learn he had to do one major task before proposing. As he details in his memoir, "Spare," Harry was required to get Queen Elizabeth's permission before he could move forward with this major life decision. As Hello! reports, two royal laws dictate that the monarch must approve marriages for the first six people in line for the crown. Per the royal family's website, this includes Harry, who is fifth in the line of succession.

In order to give himself the best chance of getting the green light from his grandmother, Harry planned to ask her during a family gathering at Sandringham, per the Mirror. When he finally got a private audience with the queen, though, Harry was surprised by her response.