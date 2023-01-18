Kim Kardashian Buys Iconic Fashion Piece Once Rocked By Princess Diana

Kim Kardashian is the proud new owner of a piece of jewelry that was previously worn by Princess Diana. The reality television star has an affinity for some of the finer things in life, but has also shown a deep appreciation for iconic pieces that are well-recognized. For example, Kardashian wore a dress previously owned by Marilyn Monroe to the 2022 Met Gala. The dress, which is kept at Ripley's in Florida, is a part of history; Monroe wore the dress when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Kardashian went to great lengths to get the dress — and fit into it — but admits she only actually wore it for a few minutes.

"All of this — losing weight, dyeing the hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a robe, getting there, changing on the red carpet, just walking to the red carpet, then changing again into a replica of the dress because we can't risk sitting in it and eating dinner — is all for maybe 10 minutes of my life," she said per W.

Although Kardashian didn't get to keep the dress, she certainly has the bankroll to add some iconic pieces to her own personal collection. On January 18, the mother of four went big on purchasing a "rare diamond-encrusted necklace" that was once seen around Princess Diana's neck, according to TMZ. The item was a bit of a surprising buy for Kardashian, however, and it didn't come cheap.