Inside The Health Concerns Swirling Around UV Nail Polish Dryers

Gel manicures have taken over the nail world and the concept has been truly revolutionary. Gone are the days of traditional polish chipping within seconds, as using gel keeps your manicure looking perfect for considerably longer than the old-school polish methods many of us grew up using (via Southern Living). While gel polish may have revolutionized how long your nails stay perfectly manicured, there are some downsides to the process.

Does gel polish ruin your natural nails, for instance? Manicurists have found that removing the gel on your own could land you in some serious trouble with your nail beds, as reported by SELF. However, you can safely do so with the help of a professional (and you should). There can be other mistakes made when applying gel polish to your nails, too, from neglecting cuticle care by not using oil to prep to leaving the polish on your nails for too long.

Suffice it to say, plenty of errors can easily be made when getting regular gel manicures. However, a shocking new study has found that it's not only the polish that can be damaging to your nails. The UV dryers used to make gel manicures so convenient and long-lasting could be mutating cells and causing cancer.