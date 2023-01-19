Prince Andrew Could Get His Titles Back Thanks To King Charles

Disgraced royal Prince Andrew found himself unwittingly thrust back into the spotlight once again following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." In the book, the Duke of Sussex recounted how he'd reassured his wife, Meghan Markle, that there was no risk of the couple losing their security detail since his uncle's protection was still in place (via the Daily Mail). As Harry recalled, he reminded Meghan that Andrew "was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman, and no one had so much as suggested that he lose his security."

As a result, the royal defector reasoned, "Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren't on the list." Of course, Andrew ended up keeping his security while the Sussexes lost theirs after leaving the royal family in January 2020, much to the consternation of fans all over the world — alongside British taxpayers, who are still footing the bill for it, per Express. The Duke of York was stripped of all royal titles and military patronages due to the sex abuse lawsuit leveled against him by Virginia Giuffre, who was also one of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers.

Andrew has made several attempts to re-enter public life in the intervening time, all of which have been disastrous (via Yahoo! News UK). However, if one expert is to be believed, the disgraced prince reckons it's about time he starts being referred to as "His Royal Highness" again. As long as his brother backs him up, naturally.