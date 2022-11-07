The Meeting With King Charles That Allegedly Left Prince Andrew In Tears

The relationship between King Charles III and his brother Prince Andrew has had its ups and downs over the years. Charles was 11 years old when Andrew was born on February 19, 1960 (via Express), and he enjoyed spending time with his little brother. According to a Vanity Fair excerpt of Christopher Andersen's "The King," during school breaks, Charles spent time in the nursery reading bedtime stories to Andrew.

The brothers were close into adulthood, and enjoyed taking trips together with their wives, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson. "When they were young handsome princes enjoying their early years of marriage, they were the 'Fab Four," royal author Katie Nicholl told 9Honey.

In recent years, however, their relationship has been one of conflict. A recent book by Angela Levin details Andrew's alleged attempt to stop Charles from taking the throne. The biggest source of recent royal conflict involved the Duke of York being accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre. Andrew paid Giuffre an out-of-court settlement, and the prince was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and no longer considered a working royal, per the BBC.

Even so, the duke held onto the hope of regaining his royal status. Over the summer, Andrew held intense talks with Queen Elizabeth II. However, while Andrew and the queen had a special mother-son bond, the relationship between the brothers is different, as reports of a recent meeting demonstrate.