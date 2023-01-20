Mary Fitzgerald And Romain Bonnet Share What It Was Like Getting Married On TV - Exclusive

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet tied the knot in 2019 amid salacious online rumors, friendship drama, and filming Season 2 of Netflix's hit reality series "Selling Sunset." The couple's non-TV star families were met with 30 crew members and the full weight of a streaming giant behind them; plus, the ceremony didn't turn out exactly how the bride and groom imagined.

Fitzgerald's dad also didn't know what he was getting into with his daughter's televised wedding. "He was not liking all the cameras and all the people and everything," Fitzgerald told The List. "He was like, 'Get me out of here. ... I'm only doing this for you, babe. I love you, but I would never do this ever again.'"

In their exclusive interview with The List, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet talked about their favorite memories of nuptial bliss, how many last-minute changes affected their big day, and the career win that made their ceremony feel written in the stars. Fitzgerald told us that while the televised wedding added a bit of pressure, it mostly contributed to a string of "complications." Luckily, they're used to thinking on their feet, and their business expertise came in handy when things went awry.