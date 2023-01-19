Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Growing Tired Of Billy

Billy Abbott has been his own worst enemy for many years on "The Young and the Restless," but he's slipped back into his bad habits more than ever in recent months. After Billy saved Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) from making an attempt on her own life, he's been borderline obsessed with being there for her. His savior complex reached a climax when his relationship with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) crumbled because of his self asserted obligation to Chelsea (via Soaps).

Despite a session of couple's counseling, Billy and Lily's relationship problems were too significant to overcome, and Lily ended things with the troubled bad boy of the Abbott family. Beyond his unyielding need to come to Chelsea's rescue, Billy has also shown signs of self-destruction in other aspects of his life as well. Billy left his comfortable corporate position at Chancellor-Winters because it didn't fulfill him, but he has yet to find a new permanent professional landing place. Unsurprisingly, Billy ran straight to Chelsea's door to seek comfort (via Soap Opera Spy).

While this behavior is merely the typical Billy trajectory that has been witnessed for years, the repetitive nature of the character's arc is becoming a sore spot for dedicated viewers. It's leaving a sour taste in the mouths of the loyal fan base, and the once popular character is taking a nosedive in the department of fan support.