The Most Romantic Sign In The Zodiac

With a certain holiday around the corner — the one where Cupid gracefully shoots your crush with a bow and arrow — some of us may have romance on our minds. Everybody shows love in different ways, and how you show it is up to you. Romance is often considered an action; being romantic could be committing to a kind gesture, like making dinner, or embarking on an adventure together, tuning into an emotional bond, or speaking words of affirmation. For those of us who love to love, and seek to be even better lovers, where can we turn to learn more?

Of course, astrology has answers for you. Astrology and the zodiac can be tools in an exercise of reflecting on who you are, how you interact with others, and how you interact with the world, which can all play in role in how you identify with love and express it.

When it comes to thinking through your romantic side, be sure to have your birth chart on hand, which can show you an even more thorough picture of how you relate to love in your life. Here's how you read one. Your 5th, 7th, and 8th houses can tell you much about how love shows up in your life, per Clastrology.