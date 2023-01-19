Samantha Markle Completely Unleashes On Prince Harry And Meghan Over Spare

It's no secret that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has a complicated relationship with her family. Most notably, she had a public fallout with her father, Thomas Markle, evenbefore he skipped out on her wedding to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (via E! News). The relationship between Meghan and her father has not improved over time.

Markle's strained familial relationships did not end with her father. In the couple's hit Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan," the duchess opened up about the dynamic between herself and her half-sister, Samantha Markle.

"My half-sister, who I hadn't seen for over a decade — and that was only for a day and a half — suddenly, it felt like she was everywhere," Meghan shared in episode three of the series. "I don't remember seeing her when I was a kid at my dad's house — if and when they would come around."

While it seems Meghan never had a close relationship with her half-sister, that hasn't stopped Samantha from making comments about the couple to the press. Now, she is speaking out about Harry's memoir, "Spare," and she is not holding back.