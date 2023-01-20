Todd And Julie Chrisley Had The Last Word Before Heading Off To Prison

The only thing about which the Chrisleys will know best for the next few years is whether orange truly is the new black. Former reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of tax fraud in the summer of 2022, and in October, they finally learned their fate. Proud patriarch Todd will serve a 12-year sentence in federal prison, while his wife, Julie, faces a maximum of seven years (per Today). The couple won't even be passing each other in the mess hall or exercise yard either, since they're doing time in separate states.

Although Todd and Julie plan to appeal the decision, they nonetheless began serving their sentences on January 17. Knowing they wouldn't be able to reach their followers for a while, the couple taped one final episode of their hit podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," before going away. Part of it was devoted to fond recollections of Todd's aunt Jane, who was receiving end-of-life care at the time, but he and Julie also shared their thoughts on their legal fate.

Julie admitted that her week had been "rough," to which her husband replied, "I think that 'rough' is all in perspective," adding that the parent of a child battling cancer might not consider their lives so difficult, in comparison. Likewise, Todd added, "We're blessed to be here to do the podcast today, and blessed to get up every day with God giving us the renewed energy to continue the fight that we're fighting, and to continue to go forward."