Why King Charles Just Gave Up A Hefty Paycheck

King Charles' first Christmas address paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, but the focus for certain commentators was on the newly-crowned monarch's tone-deaf references to the ongoing cost of living crisis in Britain. As The National reported, Charles was heavily criticized for referencing "those at home finding ways to pay their bills to keep their families fed and warm" and acknowledging everybody suffering through "great anxiety and hardship," before paying "tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations."

Twitter was aghast, with Scottish campaign group Our Republic arguing: "If Charles cared so much for the homeless and hungry we're sure he'd rush to open the hundreds of empty rooms of his palaces to house them and dip into his £millions to feed them. He won't because he doesn't." Likewise, another user railed, "How dare Charles Mountbatten-Windsor speak of the cost-of-living crisis mere days after demanding our money be spent on his pompous coronation. People across the UK are suffering in poverty while he sits on unimaginable wealth. He has no idea."

According to The Mirror, although the guestlist for His Majesty's upcoming coronation is expected to be cut down significantly, the emphasis is still on "pomp and pageantry" regardless. His latest move may assuage some of those concerns, however, as Charles foregoes the profits from a lucrative new deal in favor of giving back to citizens instead.