King Charles' First Christmas Address Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III continues to honor his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in his first string of speeches as Britain's new monarch. In November, the newly-crowned king unveiled a statue in his mother's likeness at York Minster. What was initially built to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee turned out to be a monument honoring her legacy.

"The symbolism of the statue, combining the signs of Church and of State, is perfectly suited to its place on the West Front of this glorious building. It is a testament to the Minster's enduring mission of showing God's love and presence to all," Charles noted at the time, per Tatler. "The late queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life."

Charles continued, "Now, her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square, for centuries to come — a constant example of the duty and care for others, and for our community, which is the calling and the duty we all share." Naturally, the king's first Christmas address was not without mention of his late mother.