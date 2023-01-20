Riley Keough's Heartbreaking First Instagram Post Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Riley Keough was extremely close with her mother. In fact, on January 8, the two were together to celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley's 88th birthday at the Formosa Café in West Hollywood. "They were really adorable together. They were side by side the entire night," cafe owner Bobby Green told People magazine. "I think they had things to do that night. They had to sit in the Elvis booth together, and they had to get pictures, but they seemed to really genuinely enjoy it.... They seemed very happy," he added.

Sadly, Keough knows all too well what it feels like to lose someone close to you. When her brother died, she took it extremely hard. "The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed. I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks," she told The New York Times in July 2021. Keough's brother is often not far from her mind, and she has shared tributes to him on social media over the years. "You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel. This world is strange without you," she captioned an Instagram post in honor of what would have been Benjamin Keough's birthday.

Riley Keough seems to have a good support system in her life, inclusive of her dad, Danny Keough, and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, which hopefully helps her through this difficult time.