Riley Keough's Heartbreaking First Instagram Post Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
More than one week after the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, her oldest daughter Riley Keough has broken her social media silence. On January 12, Presley was found unresponsive inside her home, according to TMZ. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors determined she was brain dead. The only daughter of Elvis Presley was placed on life support and died a few hours later. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Lisa Marie's mom Priscilla Presley told People magazine at the time.
On January 19, Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland. Us Weekly reported that she was buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, and across from her father, Elvis, who died in 1977. A memorial service will be held at the Presley estate on January 22, and Lisa Marie's family is expected to be in attendance. Lisa Marie is survived by her three daughters, Keough, and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood. The girls have yet to speak out about the tremendous loss, but Keough has shared a post on Instagram in honor of her mom.
Riley Keough honored her mom with one emoji
On January 20, Riley Keough shared a photo of her and her mom from when she was a child. Keough captioned the Instagram upload with a simple red heart emoji and nothing more. In the black-and-white snap, a young Keough held a bouquet of daisies and peered up into her mother's eyes. Lisa Marie Presley looked down at her daughter with a big smile across her face.
Dozens of people reacted to the post in the comments section, offering Keough their condolences. "Beautiful Riley. And her beautiful angel mama," Selma Blair commented on the Instagram share. "Been thinking of you so much," Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's comment read.
It is undoubtedly a trying time for Keough as she tries to grapple with the unimaginable, unexpected loss of her mom. Keough still doesn't have answers about what happened to her mom on that fateful day, as Presley's cause of death has been deferred by the coroner, according to CNN. "The medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination," a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told the outlet.
Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley recently made an appearance together
Riley Keough was extremely close with her mother. In fact, on January 8, the two were together to celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley's 88th birthday at the Formosa Café in West Hollywood. "They were really adorable together. They were side by side the entire night," cafe owner Bobby Green told People magazine. "I think they had things to do that night. They had to sit in the Elvis booth together, and they had to get pictures, but they seemed to really genuinely enjoy it.... They seemed very happy," he added.
Sadly, Keough knows all too well what it feels like to lose someone close to you. When her brother died, she took it extremely hard. "The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed. I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks," she told The New York Times in July 2021. Keough's brother is often not far from her mind, and she has shared tributes to him on social media over the years. "You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel. This world is strange without you," she captioned an Instagram post in honor of what would have been Benjamin Keough's birthday.
Riley Keough seems to have a good support system in her life, inclusive of her dad, Danny Keough, and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, which hopefully helps her through this difficult time.