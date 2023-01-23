Riley Keough's Eulogy For Lisa Marie Presley Shows The Incredible Depth Of Their Bond

Riley Keough's heartwarming tribute to Lisa Marie Presley underscored just how strong their bond was. In her eulogy, which was read by Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, the actor expressed her gratitude and unwavering love for Lisa Marie. "I'm certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I can remember you," she gushed (via YouTube). Keough then detailed how loving a mother Lisa Marie truly was, mentioning how she remembers the late singer "driving me in my car seat listening to Aretha Franklin" and "the way you'd cuddle me when I'd come into your bed at night."

The "Zola" star also noted how "safe it felt to be in your arms," and that she remembers "that feeling as a child and I remember it two weeks ago on your couch." Keough also took the opportunity to reveal that she is now a mother herself. "Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life," her eulogy concluded. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me."

Keough has always been open about how close she was to Lisa Marie. In a 2022 interview with People, she described her mother as her role model. The actor mused: "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me."