General Hospital Star Kristina Wagner Gives Thanks After Unspeakable Tragedy

When the heartbreaking death of Kristina and Jack Wagner's 27-year-old son Harrison was reported last year, friends, and fans shared their love and support for the family. The couple had originally met on the set of "General Hospital," and their characters, Felicia Cummings and Frisco Jones, became a fan favorite super couple. As such, fans are always interested in the lives of their favorite actors and were also grief-stricken at the news. Although the couple divorced in 2006, they've remained friends over the years, and Jack was the first to open up about Harrison's death, per People.

Kristina would later speak out about their son's tragic death, posting on Twitter a thank you to the fans when flowers were delivered to her at the ABC studio. "I walked into my dressing room at General Hospital and it was filled with the fragrance of flowers," she wrote, adding, "Thank you for your compassion. My son, Harrison Wagner, is and always will be a powerful presence in my life and in the lives of all who loved him." Fans continued offering condolences to the Wagners and their oldest son, Peter.

Now, Kristina has opened up about the courage her family has mustered in the aftermath of their worst nightmare.