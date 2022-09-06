General Hospital Star Kristina Wagner Finally Speaks Out After Son's Tragic Death
Soap opera star Kristina Wagner plays Felicia Scorpio on "General Hospital," and actor Jack Wagner brought the character Frisco Jones to life. The two had a legendary on-screen romance, and the actors themselves fell in love and got married. According to Us Weekly, the couple got married in 1993 and split in 2001, but decided not to divorce in 2004. Eventually — in 2006 — their divorce became a reality, although the couple remained amicable, co-parenting their sons Harrison and Peter.
The family's turbulent ride, however, was far from over. In June of this year, the Wagners suffered a heartbreaking tragedy when their son Harrison was found dead at age 27. They confirmed that the untimely death was due to his drug addiction, and in the aftermath created the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund which helps young men who are financially struggling while attempting to recover from drug addiction. Jack first spoke out about Harrison's death, followed by Harrison's girlfriend, Sophie Bui (via ET). When Jack finally returned to working on "When Calls the Heart," he posted a video on Instagram thanking all the fans for their support, saying that he was "sending it right back" to them.
Now, Kristina has spoken publicly about her son's death.
Kristina Wagner shared her feelings on social media
"General Hospital" star Kristina Wagner publicly addressed her son Harrison's tragic death on social media. On Twitter, she posted a picture of flowers that were sent to her, saying, "I walked into my dressing room at 'General Hospital' and it was filled with the fragrance of flowers. Thank you for your compassion. My son, Harrison Wagner, is and always will be a powerful presence in my life and in the lives of all who loved him." Among the hundreds of responses, one fan succinctly replied, "Still sending lots of love and prayers your and Jack's way. We all love you both so much!"
Over on Instagram, she posted a picture of Harrison holding flowers writing, "A couple of Mother's Days back I drove up to Harrison's place and he greeted me, 'Thank you, Mom.' I'm sure if he could show his face right now he would join me in thanking you all for your love, condolences, and flowers. And I'm pretty sure he would say, 'Thank you for taking care of my Momma.' I carry Harrison in my heart forever and the joy he radiated to others. He was a unique man indeed." One of the legion of replies was from co-worker Jacklyn Zeman, who wrote, "Cassidy and Lacey and I will always treasure the love and the good times that we have shared. God Bless Harrison in heaven."
The "General Hospital" star has shown great courage in the wake of this tragedy.