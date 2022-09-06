General Hospital Star Kristina Wagner Finally Speaks Out After Son's Tragic Death

Soap opera star Kristina Wagner plays Felicia Scorpio on "General Hospital," and actor Jack Wagner brought the character Frisco Jones to life. The two had a legendary on-screen romance, and the actors themselves fell in love and got married. According to Us Weekly, the couple got married in 1993 and split in 2001, but decided not to divorce in 2004. Eventually — in 2006 — their divorce became a reality, although the couple remained amicable, co-parenting their sons Harrison and Peter.

The family's turbulent ride, however, was far from over. In June of this year, the Wagners suffered a heartbreaking tragedy when their son Harrison was found dead at age 27. They confirmed that the untimely death was due to his drug addiction, and in the aftermath created the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund which helps young men who are financially struggling while attempting to recover from drug addiction. Jack first spoke out about Harrison's death, followed by Harrison's girlfriend, Sophie Bui (via ET). When Jack finally returned to working on "When Calls the Heart," he posted a video on Instagram thanking all the fans for their support, saying that he was "sending it right back" to them.

Now, Kristina has spoken publicly about her son's death.