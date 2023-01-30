30 New Romance Books To Fall In Love With This Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is the time of year to celebrate love, romance, and everything red and pink. Real Simple explains that the legend of Valentine's Day centers around the martyring of the titular St. Valentine, but many historians attribute its focus on love to Lupercalia, a Roman fertility celebration that took place in February. Either way, the holiday is now all about flowers, candy, and heart-shaped gifts.
Whether you're staying single, going out with friends, or exchanging presents with a special someone, there are many ways to commemorate this romance-themed occasion. Listening to timeless 2010s love songs or queuing up a rom-com from the past decade are obvious choices, but romance books are also a surefire way to get you in the Valentine's Day spirit.
Lucky for you, a wide range of romances are being released in the months before Valentine's Day, ranging from queer rom-coms and erotic contemporaries to immersive fantasy series and lighthearted young adult novels. If you're looking for something lovey-dovey to read this February, then you're sure to find something to fall in with from this list of new romance releases.
The Valentine's Hate by Sidney Halston
While some romance readers may recognize Sidney Halston as the author of series like "Worth the Fight" and "Iron Clad Security," this Cuban-American writer released a romantic comedy centered around Valentine's Day on December 20, 2022 (per Goodreads).
Featuring enemies-to-lovers, shared pasts, and fake dating, "The Valentine's Hate" follows Lizzie and Brian as they are forced into each other's company in the days leading up to Lizzie's best friend's Valentine's Day wedding. Noted as being sexy, fast-paced, and humorous on Goodreads, this is the perfect pick for anyone who likes their holiday reading to be perfectly on theme.
A Dash of Salt and Pepper by Kosoko Jackson
"A Dash of Salt and Pepper" is a queer, adult rom-com featured on Smart B*tches, Trashy Books' list of December 2022 releases. Written by Kosoko Jackson, this novel is about Xavier, the recently dumped chef who is hired by single father and restaurant owner Logan after returning to his hometown in Maine. The novel features an opposites-attract dynamic with all the foodie themes you'd expect from a book featuring two chefs falling in love.
While many Goodreads reviewers mention they would've preferred two perspectives, the book has otherwise received praise for its small-town atmosphere, humorous narration, and heartwarming romance.
Queen of Myth and Monsters by Scarlett St. Clair
Scarlett St. Clair's "Queen of Myth and Monsters" is a fantasy romance that was also released in December 2022. This is the second installment in the "Adrian X Isolde" series, following a marriage of convenience between the royal Isolde and the vampiric anti-hero Adrian.
Many reviewers on Goodreads mention that the series is heavier on the smut than it is on the plot, making it a great choice for those looking for something especially steamy and series-oriented for V-Day.
Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert
"Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute" is a highly-anticipated January release from Talia Hibbert, author of "The Brown Sisters" trilogy. Featuring main characters of color, this young adult novel follows Bradley and Celine, ex-friends who are forced to work as a team during a wilderness survival course.
As their different high school social statuses, shared past, and outdoor adventures collide, humorous and heartfelt hijinks ensue. Since this is a YA novel, readers shouldn't expect anything particularly spicy, but Goodreads reviewers have lots to say about how cute and funny it is.
The Agency for Scandal by Laura Wood
If YA romances and 19th-century female detectives are two things that interest you, then you should check out "The Agency for Scandal" for your Valentine's Day reading. Written by Laura Wood, this novel follows Isobel Stanhope, a member of the female-run investigative agency known as the Aviary, as she pursues a case involving missing jewels, blackmail ... and somehow, her longtime crush, the Duke (per Goodreads). Pick up this January release for light mystery, fun, romance, and strong female characters.
The Love Match by Priyanka Taslim
Described as a combination of "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and "Pride and Prejudice," "The Love Match" is another young adult rom-com that you're bound to fall in love with (per Goodreads). This January release is about Zahra Khan, a Bangladeshi American teen thrust into a love triangle when her mother decides to arrange a Jane Austen-like match just as she finds a connection with the new coworker.
Not only do Goodreads reviewers have many great things to say about the compelling love triangle and added fake dating dynamic, but many readers praise "The Love Match" for its authentic Bangladeshi representation.
Loathe to Love You by Ali Hazelwood
Next up on the list is "Loathe to Love You," a collection of novellas from Ali Hazelwood. You might recognize this author from her super popular debut, "The Love Hypothesis," the first of her several STEMinist fiction reads. Similar to her other titles, these three stories center around female protagonists in STEM and feature enemies-to-lovers dynamics (per Goodreads).
While each of these novellas was previously released, they are being published as a collection for the first time, and are worth mentioning for Hazelwood's recent popularity. Launched on January 3, the selection is available to read now.
Lunar Love by Lauren Kung Jessen
"Lunar Love" is a debut novel by mixed-race Chinese-American author Lauren Kung Jessen. This rivals-to-lovers rom-com follows Olivia Huang Christenson as she takes over her family's Chinese astrology-based matchmaking business only to butt heads with dating app creator Bennett O'Brien.
Goodreads reviewers praise it for its inclusion of Chinese culture and food, well-done opposites attract dynamic and solid exploration of topics like identity and tradition. Released on January 10, this is a great romance selection for those interested in something simultaneously heartfelt and fun.
Exes and O's by Amy Lea
Featured on Buzzfeed's list of 2023 romance releases is "Exes and O's," the second installment in Amy Lea's "The Influencer" series. In this romantic comedy, Tara Chen enlists her new roommate Trevor Metcalfe in a romance book-inspired quest to manufacture her own second-chance romance by reconnecting with her exes.
Not only do reviewers describe this book as genuinely funny and effectively steamy, but they also name it a romance perfectly suited for Valentine's Day reading (per Goodreads). "Exes and O's" was released on January 10, and it's available for purchase today.
The King's Delight by Sarah Honey
"The King's Delight" is a queer fantasy romance about a king and the royal groomsman who mistakes him for a horse thief. As described on Goodreads, King Leopold of Lilleforth feels quick chemistry with Felix Hobson during their chance encounter, leading to a steamy romance and a deeper connection. Featuring riding crops and spankings, this book promises fun banter and light kink.
Released on January 14, reviewers note that this novel is whimsical, silly, and hot. If you're looking for something lighthearted and fun this Valentine's Day, then you should definitely consider Sarah Honey's "The King's Delight."
The Year of Cecily by Lisa Lin
Another romantic comedy — this time of the second-chance variety — comes from Asian-American author Lisa Lin. The novel follows Cecily Chang, who's returning to Sunset Park, Brooklyn to celebrate the Chinese New Year with her family. Jeffrey Lee, who broke up with Cecily 10 years ago, threatens to ruin all her resolutions when he becomes determined to right his past wrongs.
Praised for its compelling family dynamics, witty dialogue, and sexy romance, this is an entertaining and heartwarming romance especially good for those looking for Asian American representation (per Goodreads).
A Love by Design by Elizabeth Everett
Combining historical romance with STEMinist fiction is "A Love by Design," the final installment in Elizabeth Everett's "The Secret Scientists of London" series. This Victorian-set novel follows a second-chance romance between Margaret Gault, an aspiring engineer and member of a women's science organization, and George Willis, the Earl Grantham.
Goodreads reviewers explain that this novel can be read as a standalone, but it's also a perfect option for those looking to get into a steamy, historical romance series this Valentine's Day.
The Fraud Squad by Kyla Zhao
Next on our Valentine's reading list is "The Fraud Squad," a debut novel from Singaporean author Kyla Zhao. This thrilling romance centers around Samantha Song, a working-class woman who becomes determined to infiltrate the world of Singapore socialites with the help of her wealthy coworker Anya Chen and well-connected love interest Timothy Kingston (per Goodreads).
Noted as being fast-paced, lighthearted, and glamorous, this is a fun read for anyone looking for a little escapism. Released on January 17, you can pick up your copy before February 14.
The Reunion by Kayla Olson
"The Reunion" is a Hollywood-themed adult romance novel that debuted on January 17. With their hit show "Girl on the Verge" being revived for a reunion special 20 years after its premiere, ex-best friends and co-stars Liv Latimer and Ransom Joel are back on set together for a second chance at romance. While Liv finds that their dynamic is quickly rekindled after all these years, questions about both the past and the future can't be ignored.
According to Goodreads reviews, this is a great recommendation for readers who enjoy a solid friends-to-lovers story, appreciate the glamour of a Hollywood setting and don't mind closed-door romances.
One Night in Hartswood by Emma Denny
"One Night in Hartswood" is a queer historical romance mentioned on Book Riot's list of January releases. Set in 1360 England, this novel centers around Penn and Raff, two men on distinct journeys who cross paths in Hartswood Forest. Though they are concealing their true identities, the two unexpectedly connect, resulting in a charming, slow-burn romance.
Released on January 19, this debut novel is the perfect V-Day reading for those interested in LGBTQIA+ romances, medieval settings, and steamy love scenes (per Goodreads).
In the Shadow of a Hoax by Maci Aurora
Debuting on January 24, "In the Shadow of a Hoax" is the second installment in Maci Aurora's "Fairview Fairytale" series. This fantasy romance centers around Tarley Fairview, a woman who stumbles upon a dying man in the woods after fighting against the oppressive rules of her society. Unknown to Fairview, the injured stranger is actually Lachlan Nikolas, the crown prince of the neighboring kingdom.
According to Goodreads, this story is a mixture of sexy romance, fantastical elements, family dynamics, and political intrigue.
Sorry, Bro by Taleen Voskuni
Written by Armenian American author Taleen Voskuni, "Sorry, Bro" is a sapphic, debut rom-com about two Armenian American women. Nar and Erebuni connect during a month of cultural events in San Francisco (per Buzzfeed). In her time with Erebuni, Nar not only begins to appreciate her culture in a new way but is given the chance to be her completely authentic self.
This book is praised on Goodreads for its effective humor, representation of Armenian culture, and exploration of identity. Out on January 31, "Sorry, Bro" can be picked up just in time for Valentine's Day reading if you're looking for something both heartfelt and diverting.
Final Offer by Lauren Asher
"Final Offer" is the much-anticipated third installment of Lauren Asher's "Dreamland Billionaire" series. A new adult, second chance romance, this novel centers around Callahan and Alana (per Goodreads). Following his grandfather's will stipulations, Callahan returns to Lake Wisteria to spend one last summer at the family lake house before selling it.
However, he arrives to find that Alana's name is on the house's deed, foiling his plan and throwing the two back into each other's company. What follows is an angsty, second-chance romance that is sure to pull at your heartstrings.
Behind the Scenes by Karelia Stetz-Waters
Out on January 31, "Behind the Scenes" is a queer rom-com from Karelia Stetz-Waters, author of "Satisfaction Guaranteed" (per Book Riot). In this novel, Rose Josten, a pug-loving business consultant, is hired by Ash Stewart, a determined director with a tarnished reputation, to help her finance her latest project (per Goodreads). Noted as having likable leads, a fun supporting cast, and a lighthearted comedy, this is a solid choice for anyone wanting to read something sapphic and spicy this February 14.
Whispers of You by Catherine Cowles
If you like suspenseful romance novels, then consider picking up "Whispers of You," the first book of the "Lost & Found" series by Catherine Cowles. Debuting on January 31, this is a second-chance romance between Wren and Holt, protagonists who share a mysterious and tragic backstory (per Goodreads). As Holt returns to their small town, this mysterious past begins to threaten any chance they might have of a happily ever after.
If you're planning to crack open this romance for Valentine's Day, be prepared to experience a story all about suspenseful violence, steamy romance, and captivating plot points.
The Chemistry of Love by Sariah Wilson
Sariah Wilson's "The Chemistry of Love" is a clean romance novel out on February 1. In this book, cosmetic chemist Anna Ellis is determined to catch the attention of her boss, Craig Kimball, by fake dating his brother (per Goodreads). Only, as Anna learns more about Marco, her simple plan gets a lot more complicated.
Packed with nerdy humor, witty dialogue, and sweet romance, "The Chemistry of Love" is an excellent V-Day read for lovers of STEMinist fiction or charming love stories.
Not the Plan by Gia De Cadenet
Next up is "Not the Plan" by Gia De Cadenet, a sexy workplace rom-com featured on Penguin Random House's list of most anticipated 2023 releases. Out on February 7, this book is about Isadora Maris, a capable and experienced chief of staff working her way toward a congressional aide role in Washington D.C. (per Goodreads).
All her meticulous planning is jeopardized when she meets Karim Sarda, a recent divorcee working for the rival legislator. Despite the contention between their bosses, the two feel an undeniable chemistry, one that they can either fight for the sake of their careers or embrace for a chance at love.
Secretly Yours by Tessa Bailey
From the author of "It Happened One Summer" comes "Secretly Yours," a hot romantic comedy about an eccentric gardener and the grumpy professor she butts heads with (per Goodreads). Though they almost shared a kiss at 14 on the very estate she's hired to re-landscape, Julian Vos is no longer the young teen that Hallie Welch remembers. Returning to their hometown to write a novel, Julian is structured and uptight, constantly clashing with Hallie's vibrant and messy nature.
Definitely consider picking this one up if you're into opposite-attracts dynamics, spicy romance scenes, and straight-laced heroes.
Radiant Sin by Katee Robert
Another February 7 release, "Radiant Sin" is the fourth book in Katee Robert's "Dark Olympus" series, which retells classical myths in a steamy, modern way (per Goodreads). This installment re-envisions the tale of Apollo and Cassandra, with Cassandra making a deal for her and her sister's freedom in exchange for attending a week-long, potentially dangerous party as Apollo's date.
This is especially good Valentine's Day reading for anyone ready to dive into a sexy, fantasy series with darker romance elements.
Jasper Vale by Devney Perry
Devney Perry's "Jasper Vale" is the fourth book in "The Edens," a romantic suspense series following a family living in small-town Quincy, Montana (per Goodreads). Debuting on February 7, this book centers around Eloise Eden and Jasper Vale, strangers who wake up married after a weekend in Vegas. While annulment is the obvious option, Jasper convinces Eloise to maintain the marriage for at least three months so she can attend a wedding as his date.
While "Jasper Vale" is part of a series, readers state that Perry's books can be read as standalone stories (per Goodreads). So if marriages of convenience, fake dating, and sunshine-grumpy dynamics intrigue you, consider picking this one up for Valentine's Day.
Just My Type by Falon Ballard
Another February 7 debut, "Just My Type" is a second-chance, rivals-to-lovers romance written by Falon Ballard, author of "Lease on Love" (per Goodreads). Perfect for V-Day reading, this book follows Lana Parker, a dating and relationship columnist who's been a serial monogamous all of her dating life.
Now 30 and single, Lana finds herself thrown into a workplace rivalry with her high school boyfriend Seth Carson, a freelance journalist who's been traveling the world and avoiding commitment. Their combative but chemistry-filled dynamic is put to the test when they're tasked with writing competing article series centering around dating. Balancing humor, tension, and emotional depth, you won't want to miss "Just My Type" this Valentine's Day.
Isha, Unscripted by Sajni Patel
"Isha, Unscripted" is a wacky and fun Valentine's Day release about Isha Patel's chaotic (and drunken) attempt to take her career head-on (per Goodreads). After a script pitch with producers goes badly, Isha is encouraged by her cousin to track down Matthew McConaughey, the esteemed Austin-living actor who was once her college professor, for another chance at pitching her script.
Filled with hijinks, mischief, and a cute bartender, this romance is an excellent Valentine's Day read for fans of Indian-American leads, ridiculous antics, and lighthearted romances.
Revelle by Lyssa Mia Smith
"Revelle" is a YA fantasy novel set in Prohibition-era New York (per Goodreads). Filled with magic and mystery, this romance takes place on the fantastical island of Charmant. It centers around Luxe Revelle, the feisty, self-sacrificing star of her family's circus show, and Jamison Port, an orphaned mainlander looking for answers about his family. When the two accidentally meet, a case of mistaken identity has the chance to bloom into a romance.
Readers should note the depiction of emotional abuse and violence, but otherwise, this Valentine's Day release is recommended for fans of forbidden romances, insta-love, and compelling magic systems.
Always the Almost by Edward Underhill
Listed by Books Birds as an anticipated February YA release, "Always the Almost" is a queer romance novel about transgender teenager Miles Jacobson. After making New Year's resolutions to win back his ex-boyfriend and beat out his rival at a Midwest classical piano competition, Miles meets Eric Mendez, the queer new boy in town who shares his appreciation of art (per Goodreads).
When the two pretend to date to attend a couple's-only Valentine's party, their charade takes an unexpectedly real turn. A debut novel from Edward Underhill, this is an uplifting, sweet rom-com that is all about identity and transgenderism.
Planning Perfect by Haley Neil
Debuting on Valentine's Day, "Planning Perfect" is a queer YA rom=com following high schoolers Felicity and Nancy (per Goodreads). As Felicity begins planning her mother's wedding, the long-distance friends begin spending lots of time together when Nancy suggests her family's orchard as the location of the event.
Alongside planning hijinks, Felicity finds herself interested in more than friendship with Nancy. Being on the asexual spectrum, she struggles to figure out what she wants, juggling her new feelings with wedding preparations and the anticipation of an important wedding guest. Sweet, fun, and queer, this is a great V-Day read.