D'Arcy Carden Details Filming And Living With Her Shotgun Wedding Co-Stars - Exclusive Interview

Your character spends a majority of time in a pool. What was it like to have to be in water for so long to film?

I cannot complain about it because it is the most beautiful location with the most amazing people. And also, the water was warm, but it is gross. [Laughs]

When you get down to it, it's spending three weeks in the pool for however many hours a day. It's not as cute as you think it might be. [Laughs] After the first couple days, you're a little pruny and a little soggy, and maybe your skin is reacting weird to the water or the sunburn or whatever. You have to hunker down.

But every time we would get to complaining about it, it was easy to turn around and be like, "No, no, no. Look where we are. We could be doing the same job in the snow or in the desert." So we were very, very lucky. It's the smallest thing to complain about.

You were in such a beautiful location. What did you and the cast like to do in the Dominican Republic when you weren't filming?

It was pretty early in COVID, so [with] the restrictions, we weren't doing a lot. We weren't going out. But here's the thing: We all lived together. The actors all lived together in this beautiful, gigantic beach house, so even though we weren't going out to restaurants and stuff, we were eating all of our meals in the kitchen together. I say "kitchen" like it's this quaint little kitchen. It was the most beautiful dining room.

Because we were living together and we were bubbled, we spent every hour of the day with each other, whether it was on set or at dinner or in the pool on the weekends. We would watch movies together in the screening room.

This ... does sound cheesy, and that's okay. On the weekends, we would watch each other's movies. One of the actors, Steve [Coulter], who plays Josh's dad, would host a Q&A with the actor. For example, we watched "Kiss of the Spider Woman," and then Steve would do a Q&A with Sônia Braga, who's a legend. Then every weekend, [we'd do it with] a new person.

Everybody was very aware of how special this was. We had this little chunk of time where we were all together, happy, on vacation while working, and loving each other, loving together. It was pretty dreamy. It was 100% special. It was great.