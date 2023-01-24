Why General Hospital Fans Are Sticking Up For Cameron Over Josslyn's Latest Move

"General Hospital" characters Cameron Webber (William Lipton) and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) have quite the history, and fans of the show are taking sides.

Cameron and Josslyn have been friends since childhood and didn't start dating until their late teens. But their relationship was strained when they were the victims of a revenge porn video that disseminated their first time across the college campus. Because the scandal put a damper on their sex life, it was a while before they tried again. Eventually, they did, but Joss felt their intimacy was lost, per Soap Opera Spy.

Meanwhile, Joss kept bumping into Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), the right-hand man of mafia don Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) who had been secretly working for Sonny's son, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to try to take the mobster down. For a while, Joss secretly crushed on Dex, and their attraction grew. Things came to a head when Dex rescued Joss and Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) from the Hook Killer on New Year's Eve. Although Joss was planning to break up with Cam, he was working and unavailable. Still fresh from the attack, Dex comforted her. As a result, the two made love (via Soaps Spoilers). Joss and Dex later had sex again in her dorm room, when Cameron happened to stop by, per Soap Hub. Cam was not prepared when a shirtless Dex answered the door, thinking it was a food delivery, and fans have thoughts on the love triangle.