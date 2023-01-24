Prince Harry Makes Waves With His Comments About Elvis' Graceland

The Duke of Sussex is a bit like a royal moth to the flame of controversy as of late. Whether it's the premiere of his highly talked-about docuseries with wife, Meghan Markle, "Harry & Meghan," or the fallout from Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," he has no problem telling it like it is and accepting any and all of the inevitable backlash that follows.

Since the release of "Spare," plenty of quotes from the book have come under scrutiny and caused both offense and accusations of inaccuracy. The latest snippet from his memoir to come under fire is very different from those that came before it. This time, it's not Harry's own family whom he's thought to be bashing. Instead, folks believe that it's now time to defend another famous family who is talked about in "Spare."

While Harry's seemingly benign comments likely wouldn't have caused much of an uproar just mere months ago, timing is everything. In the wake of the heartbreaking death of Lisa Marie Presley, Harry's criticism of the Presley family's famous Graceland estate isn't going over too well with the public, which already has the Presleys in their thoughts and prayers — and the Duke of Sussex under a microscope (via OK! Magazine). Here's what Harry had to say about Graceland.