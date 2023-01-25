Young And The Restless Alum Shemar Moore Announces The Birth Of His First Child

Although Shemar Moore left his "The Young and the Restless" role as Malcolm Winters in 2005, fans still follow his life and career. The 52-year-old Moore announced recently that his first baby was on its way, with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. Dizon has two children from past relationships, and Moore was ecstatic that he would now also be having his first child. Dizon is a model, actress, and makeup artist, according to Hollywood Life. Much like Moore, Dizon also shares her life with her fans through her Instagram page.

Moore originally stated on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that the baby would be special because it was due on February 8 — the third anniversary of his mother's death. Moore recently shared a video on Instagram of the gender reveal party that he and Dizon had, in which a plane released pink gas to indicate that the baby will be a girl. He wrote, "Mama's smiling from Heaven...Miracles happen...Here comes the BEST part of my life."

Although it's not February 8 just yet, Moore has some exciting early news for everyone.