Donald Trump Might Have A Female Running Mate In 2024
When Donald Trump announced that he was running for president yet again in 2024, even prominent figures in his own party lambasted the move, per CNN, and a series of polls show his Republican base quickly moving away from his bid. A USA Today/Suffolk University Poll shows that just 31% of Republicans want the former president to run, while 61% want his policies to continue without Trump holding the reins (via Axios). Instead, Republican voters are leaning significantly toward Florida governor Ron DeSantis as their presidential pick.
Since leaving office, Trump has been entangled in several scandals, including an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate (which saw the seizing of several hundred classified documents) and an assortment of legal battles. As Donald Trump's legal issues escalate to a whole new level, some judges have claimed Trump is using litigation to advance a political narrative without any justifiable substance, per Insider. One notable lawsuit brought against Trump in September 2022 accused the former president, two of his adult children, and the Trump Organization of inflating the value of his properties. Trump then rescinded his appeal of the case on Wednesday. The trial is scheduled to begin in October, per Insider.
While it is unclear whether Trump's continued legal problems have impacted his ratings amongst Republican voters, one of his allies is far from backing down from his side; on the contrary — she wants to be right there as his running mate.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is gunning for vice president
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right politician and noted conspiracy theorist who has now tried to distance herself from the Q-Anon movement (per Insider), who pushes dangerous propaganda about trans people (via Glaad), and who once garnered $80,000 in fines for not wearing a mask on the house floor on more than 30 occasions (according to The New York Times), is gunning to be Donald Trump's running mate, per the New York Post.
The Post explains that Greene's strategic support of Kevin MacCarthy as House Speaker has paid off — he has since appointed her to the Homeland Security and Oversight panels. But Greene predicted this. She told The New York Times in October 2022 that "I think that to be the best speaker of the House and to please the base, he's going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway."
She also revealed to The New York Times that Donald Trump has admitted to her consideration for the role of his vice president. "I would be honored," she said. "I think the last person that the R.N.C. or the national party wants is me as his running mate," she added, acknowledging her polarizing politics.
How does former Vice President Mike Pence feel about Donald Trump's 2024 campaign? Given the fact that Trump turned against him when he lost the election — spurring his supporters to shout "Hang Mike Pence" at the January 6 capitol riot (via Politico) — Pence might run his own bid.