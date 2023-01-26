Donald Trump Might Have A Female Running Mate In 2024

When Donald Trump announced that he was running for president yet again in 2024, even prominent figures in his own party lambasted the move, per CNN, and a series of polls show his Republican base quickly moving away from his bid. A USA Today/Suffolk University Poll shows that just 31% of Republicans want the former president to run, while 61% want his policies to continue without Trump holding the reins (via Axios). Instead, Republican voters are leaning significantly toward Florida governor Ron DeSantis as their presidential pick.

Since leaving office, Trump has been entangled in several scandals, including an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate (which saw the seizing of several hundred classified documents) and an assortment of legal battles. As Donald Trump's legal issues escalate to a whole new level, some judges have claimed Trump is using litigation to advance a political narrative without any justifiable substance, per Insider. One notable lawsuit brought against Trump in September 2022 accused the former president, two of his adult children, and the Trump Organization of inflating the value of his properties. Trump then rescinded his appeal of the case on Wednesday. The trial is scheduled to begin in October, per Insider.

While it is unclear whether Trump's continued legal problems have impacted his ratings amongst Republican voters, one of his allies is far from backing down from his side; on the contrary — she wants to be right there as his running mate.