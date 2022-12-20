Donald Trump's Legal Issues Escalate To Whole New Level

While former President Donald Trump has launched his upcoming campaign for the White House in 2024, there has been a slew of controversies surrounding him. He just launched his own NFT in the form of virtual trading cards that cost his supporters $99 (via The Independent). They sold out, with Trump noting they would make wonderful holiday gifts.

His supporters and critics alike took issue with his online trading card scheme, but that appears to be the least of his worries. The former president is facing countless legal troubles. From the raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort home to his business facing tax fraud charges in a New York court (per The Daily Beast), the legal woes have been a major roadblock for Trump as he jump-starts his new campaign.

Now, it appears there are even more challenges mounting for the former president that could put a dent in his 2024 campaign's future.