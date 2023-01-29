The Heartbreaking Death Of General Hospital Actor Annie Wersching

In 2020, Annie Wersching was diagnosed with cancer — what type remains unknown at the time of writing (via TMZ). However, the actor continued appearing in roles throughout her battle starring in "Bosch," "Star Trek: Picard," and "The Rookie," per IMDb. In "Star Trek: Picard," Wersching returned to her roots, as she had a role in "Star Trek: Enterprise" back in the early 2000s that really started her career.

While she busied herself with work, Wersching was also raising her children with her husband Stephen Full. The couple married in 2009 and share three sons — Freddie, Ozzie, and Archie — according to People. Since the announcement of her passing, a Go Fund Me has been started to help Wersching's boys. "Annie lived for her family. She loved her work and cherished her friends, but Steve and the boys were her absolute everything. This Go Fund Me is for them. It's so Steve can have time to grieve without the pressure of needing to work. So he can be daddy to Freddie (12), Ozzie (9) and Archie (4) as they navigate the future without their mom," the page reads.