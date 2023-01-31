Maggie Wheeler Revisits Janice And Hilarious Moments On The Friends Set - Exclusive Interview

Do you remember a particular moment or scene where you guys couldn't stop laughing or had trouble getting through it?

We had a couple of those, actually. One of the ones that I think of often was the hyperventilation scene where I was breathing in and out of the paper bag. We had rehearsed that scene many, many times, and each time when [Matthew Perry] grabbed the bag to stop me, he would just grab it. He would grab [it] forcefully, but it just deflated.

The night that we were shooting the show, the adrenaline was running, and he grabbed the bag and it made this huge sound, and it surprised me and it surprised him. I had to hide in the bag so that you can't see me trying to fight the laughter ... There's this great moment where I'm looking at him and I can see his face almost crack up. We had a lot of moments like that.

That is so funny. I specifically remember that scene. Have you had any bizarre or standout encounters with fans when they will ask you to do your signature, "Oh my God," or anything like that?

I did have one ... I've had many encounters, but I had one very funny one at a Pier 1 [Imports] a long time ago. There was almost nobody there, and this mother and daughter were there. They were on their way to a family wedding, and they saw me walking through the aisles and they knew who I was. The mother came over and said, "Would you make a video for me?" I said, "Sure." The daughter said, "I'm sorry, she's very pushy." I said, "No, it's fine. We'll do it."

She said, "Okay, here's what ..." I thought we were going to stand side by side, say, "Oh my God," whatever. She said, "Okay, I'm going to go over here and you're going to go over there, and then I'm going to come around the corner and you're going to say, 'Oh my God, it's Bushra. I can't believe that you're here.'" She told me what to say and I was laughing inside — I went ahead and did it. She said, "Okay, that was good, but let's do it again. This time ..." She directed me and we did a second take, so that was pretty funny.

At least you stopped at the second take — you would've been there all day.

I was like, "Good? Good to go. Okay, I'm going home."