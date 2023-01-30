The One Person Who Can Mend King Charles' Relationship With Harry And Meghan, According To Royal Expert

It's no secret that issues between the royal family and Harry and Meghan have reached an all-time high. Since Harry and Meghan officially left the throne in January 2020, they've publicly expressed the hardships they faced before, during, and after their courtship, via Us Weekly.

"It's really sad that it's gotten to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, my wife's, and for Archie's, as well, because I could see where this was headed," Prince William said of his father, the now-King Charles no longer taking his calls, during his and Meghan's interview with Oprah. "I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie's his grandson."

With the release of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare" which includes a number of bombshells about the family's private life, it's unclear if the damage done can ever be repaired.

"The public-facing side of the institution may be putting on a dignified silence, but make no mistake that behind closed doors many conversations will be taking place about 'Spare' and what to do next ... the public chatter now happening about relationships with the press, and the actions that have come alongside that, may result in a more cautious approach in the future. A lot of people are watching," a palace aide told Harper's Bazaar.

The latest discord between the family comes at a difficult time, with King Charles's coronation ceremony set for May 6, via Town & Country.