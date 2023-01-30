Jeremiah And Hannah Duggar Give Fans Up-Close Look At Newborn Daughter Brynley

The Duggar family, who rose to fame with the TLC reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," have shown off their large family to the public for over a decade. When the show first started, under the title "17 Kids and Counting," the Duggar kids were much younger. We've watched them grow up in the spotlight and become parents themselves, via Us Weekly.

Many of the Duggar kids appear to be following in their parent's footsteps when it comes to growing their own families. Jessa and Ben Sweewald have four children, while the couple's eldest son, the disgraced Josh Duggar, and his wife Anna, are the parents of seven kids, via Distractify. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 26 confirmed grandchildren with a few more on the way.

Twins Jeremiah and Jedidiah, who are in their early 20s, have added to the grand Duggar headcount. Jed is a father to one child, while his twin brother, Jeremiah just welcomed his first with his wife Hannah Duggar. The pair recently shared a photo of their new addition, and fans are going wild for the baby!