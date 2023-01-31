The Festive Hallmark Movie On Cindy Williams' Acting Resume

Over time, the Hallmark Channel has become must-watch television for its heartwarming storylines. Of course, it's known, in particular, for its very merry holiday content. Fans of "Laverne & Shirley" know just how natural it was for Cindy Williams to put a smile on fans' faces whenever she graced the screen. Consequently, Williams and the Hallmark Channel were a match made in television heaven when they teamed up to make 2016's "A Dream of Christmas," via IMDb.

Per Hallmark Channel, "A Dream of Christmas" follows Penny, played by Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach, who makes a wish that she was never married. Jayne, a Christmas angel played by Williams, grants her wish, but it becomes clear that life without her husband wasn't actually what Penny was hoping for — and Jayne's warning to "be careful what you wish for" turns out to be prescient.

Then aged 69, the wise Williams was the perfect person to remind us how important love is and to never take things for granted. This movie does what Hallmark does best and dishes out warm fuzzy feelings, lessons about love, and, of course, some serious Christmas spirit.

You can stream "A Dream of Christmas" on Amazon Prime Video with a Hallmark Movies Now subscription. If you're looking for a way to remember the great Williams that will warm your heart, this Hallmark holiday movie is the perfect way to do it.