Jinger Duggar Vuolo Speaks On Her Estrangement From Brother Josh
Trigger warning: The following article contains language regarding the sexual abuse of children.
When news broke that Josh Duggar, the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children, was arrested on charges of possessing evidence of child sexual abuse material, fans of "19 Kids and Counting" were shocked and disturbed. When a guilty verdict was issued in Duggar's case, fans were even more disappointed with how the family chose to respond. Instead of discussing the reason behind the cancellation of "Counting On," the Duggar parents chose to ignore the allegations against their son in a controversial statement (per The Things).
Some members of the Duggar family chose to stay loyal to Josh despite the crimes he committed. Anna, his wife, showed what she really thought about the verdict by standing by her husband, stating that she supported him unconditionally (via People). His parents have also come out in support of Josh following his trial.
While he still has some backing within the family, many of his siblings have chosen to distance themselves and have also made powerful statements following his sentencing. Jinger Duggar Vuolo has been vocal about her brother's crimes from the beginning, and she recently shared more of her thoughts.
Jinger has no communication with Josh
When the news broke regarding charges against her brother, Josh Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy, were quick to make public statements denouncing his actions.
"We are thankful to God for exposing Josh's actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case," their statement read on Instagram. "We are grateful for justice. We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged."
Recently, Vuolo spoke publicly about her brother's actions again. She was a guest on "Good Morning America," where she promoted her new memoir, "Becoming Free Indeed." During her conversation with the hosts, she shared that she covers her feelings about his crimes in her book.
"Sorry, it's hard to talk about . . . I talk about that a little bit in the book and how my heart just breaks for the victims and their families . . . and also just for the trail of pain that's been left behind," said Vuolo. When asked if she had spoken to Josh since his arrest, she stated, "No, I haven't. I haven't spoken to him. I think the best thing I can do is just pray for him."