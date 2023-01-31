Jinger Duggar Vuolo Speaks On Her Estrangement From Brother Josh

Trigger warning: The following article contains language regarding the sexual abuse of children.

When news broke that Josh Duggar, the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children, was arrested on charges of possessing evidence of child sexual abuse material, fans of "19 Kids and Counting" were shocked and disturbed. When a guilty verdict was issued in Duggar's case, fans were even more disappointed with how the family chose to respond. Instead of discussing the reason behind the cancellation of "Counting On," the Duggar parents chose to ignore the allegations against their son in a controversial statement (per The Things).

Some members of the Duggar family chose to stay loyal to Josh despite the crimes he committed. Anna, his wife, showed what she really thought about the verdict by standing by her husband, stating that she supported him unconditionally (via People). His parents have also come out in support of Josh following his trial.

While he still has some backing within the family, many of his siblings have chosen to distance themselves and have also made powerful statements following his sentencing. Jinger Duggar Vuolo has been vocal about her brother's crimes from the beginning, and she recently shared more of her thoughts.