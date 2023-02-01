The Young And The Restless' Tracey E. Bregman Celebrates 40 Years Of Lauren

Actress Tracey E. Bregman first journeyed into the world of soap operas when she played Donna Temple Craig on "Days of Our Lives" in 1978. She would move on to play Lauren Fenmore on both "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful," according to Soap Central. As People reported, several soap actors including Eric Braeden, Deidre Hall, and Genie Francis have played their characters for 40 years or more, and Bregman is part of that lucky club of actors who acquire a day job they love that lasts decades. Bregman has joined her fellow soap stars at many events and was considered one of the best dressed stars at the 2022 Daytime Emmys.

The actress, who has evolved her character Lauren over the years from bad girl to perhaps not-so-bad girl, suffered a major loss when her house burned down in 2018 as a result of the Woolsey fire in Malibu. According to Deadline, in honor of her 40 years playing Lauren, "Y&R" awarded her a replacement Emmy since her original statue melted in the fire. Co-star Christian LeBlanc presented Bregman with the replacement statue on "The Talk," where the stunned actress said, "I'm so overwhelmed to have this."

A humbled and honored Bregman continues to celebrate her 40th anniversary.