The Affordable Skin Care Product Kate Middleton Swears By

Whenever she makes a royal appearance, fans keep a close eye on Catherine, Princess of Wales' style. Known as the "Kate effect," brands worn by the princess have been known to sell out as fans emulate her chic selections, per Marie Claire. Besides having a lucrative impact on the British fashion industry, Kate Middleton's makeup and skincare choices make headlines as well.

After spending over a decade in the public eye as a senior royal, 41-year-old Kate continues to impress with her flawless skin. Speaking to Express, skincare experts speculated on the crucial ingredients Kate uses in her beauty routine. They noted that the princess' choices help her look 10 years younger, and likely include products with antioxidants, collagen, and vitamin C. "Kate definitely keeps the dreaded dehydration lines at bay by keeping her skin healthy, hydrated and moisturized," Diane Ackers, beauty expert for Doctors Formula Cosmeceuticals, told the outlet.

According to Town & Country, the princess is a fan of multiple moisturizing products, including Beuti Skincare Organic Beauty Sleep Elixir and Karin Herzog products. Kate likes Beuti's formula so much that she reportedly keeps three bottles of it on hand at a time, per People. While this product has a bit of a hefty price tag — $70 for a 1 oz. bottle — one of Kate's other moisturizing favorites that she swears by is more affordable.