Jinger Duggar Vuolo Has Some Thoughts About If She Would Ever Return To Reality TV - Exclusive

Between "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," a camera crew has captured nearly half of Jinger Duggar Vuolo's life for all the world to see. But it's a phase of her life that came to a close in 2020, and it seems her reality television career days are behind her. "I miss the crew so bad," the sixth-eldest Duggar admitted during an exclusive interview with The List. "They were like family to us because they were at our house multiple days a week for years."

During some of her happiest moments in life — including her engagement to Jeremy Vuolo — a television crew was standing close by to document it all. As the Duggar family shared their lives with the world, they shared a lot of these special moments with these same people standing just behind the cameras. "There's that side that I miss — the friendships," Vuolo told us. "But as far as being in the public eye, it has its pros and its cons."

Given her longtime success in the medium, fans everywhere have wanted to know if we'll ever see her return to reality television — so we asked her.