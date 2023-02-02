Jinger Duggar Vuolo Has Some Thoughts About If She Would Ever Return To Reality TV - Exclusive
Between "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," a camera crew has captured nearly half of Jinger Duggar Vuolo's life for all the world to see. But it's a phase of her life that came to a close in 2020, and it seems her reality television career days are behind her. "I miss the crew so bad," the sixth-eldest Duggar admitted during an exclusive interview with The List. "They were like family to us because they were at our house multiple days a week for years."
During some of her happiest moments in life — including her engagement to Jeremy Vuolo — a television crew was standing close by to document it all. As the Duggar family shared their lives with the world, they shared a lot of these special moments with these same people standing just behind the cameras. "There's that side that I miss — the friendships," Vuolo told us. "But as far as being in the public eye, it has its pros and its cons."
Given her longtime success in the medium, fans everywhere have wanted to know if we'll ever see her return to reality television — so we asked her.
It would be 'very challenging' to return to reality TV, according to Jinger
Since we last saw Jinger Duggar Vuolo, the reality star has released a new book about how her faith has changed called "Breaking Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear." However, if she was ever approached about returning to our small screens to give us a glimpse into her current life, the answer would be no. "At this point, I don't see myself returning to reality TV," Vuolo told The List.
Becoming a mother of two has made Vuolo think twice about sharing certain aspects of her life with the world. She chooses not to share her daughters' faces on social media and isn't planning to open up their lives on television, either. "It would be very challenging to ever do something like that again," Vuolo explained, "and keep your kids out, [who are] a huge part of our lives."
However, that doesn't mean her girls aren't familiar with their mother's work on reality television. "I've shown them a couple clips before," Vuolo told us, adding that they "can see all of these times in my life and see what it looks like, but [they] have no clue what [a reality show] is for."
Jinger Duggar Vuolo's new book, "Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear," is available to read now.