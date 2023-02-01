Day Of Our Lives' Lamon Archey Chose An Engagement Ring With Royal Flair - Exclusive

As Eli Grant on "Days of Our Lives," actor Lamon Archey has always been a fan favorite. Archey first appeared in Salem in 2017, when his character came to town to find out that his real father was David Banning, per Soaps in Depth. Eli stayed around to bond with his newfound family, including his grandmother Julie Williams. However, while in Salem he also found the love of his life in Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Viewers watched Lani and Eli go through many ups and downs before finally settling down and starting a family together. After welcoming their twins, Jules and Carver, the couple seemed to have it all. Sadly, their happiness was disrupted when Lani shot and killed her biological father TR Coates (William Leonard Christian).

Lani went to prison for her crime, leaving Eli a single dad of their young twins. After Lani's arrest, Eli decided to leave Salem behind and move closer to the prison where Lani was being held so that she could see her children as much as possible. While his character's love life may have been complicated, it seems that Archey's isn't as dramatic. The actor recently shared that he is engaged by posting a photo of his new fiancee sporting a sparkler (via Soaps). The List exclusively spoke to a diamond expert to break down Archey's choice of bling for his future bride.