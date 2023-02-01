Day Of Our Lives' Lamon Archey Chose An Engagement Ring With Royal Flair - Exclusive
As Eli Grant on "Days of Our Lives," actor Lamon Archey has always been a fan favorite. Archey first appeared in Salem in 2017, when his character came to town to find out that his real father was David Banning, per Soaps in Depth. Eli stayed around to bond with his newfound family, including his grandmother Julie Williams. However, while in Salem he also found the love of his life in Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Viewers watched Lani and Eli go through many ups and downs before finally settling down and starting a family together. After welcoming their twins, Jules and Carver, the couple seemed to have it all. Sadly, their happiness was disrupted when Lani shot and killed her biological father TR Coates (William Leonard Christian).
Lani went to prison for her crime, leaving Eli a single dad of their young twins. After Lani's arrest, Eli decided to leave Salem behind and move closer to the prison where Lani was being held so that she could see her children as much as possible. While his character's love life may have been complicated, it seems that Archey's isn't as dramatic. The actor recently shared that he is engaged by posting a photo of his new fiancee sporting a sparkler (via Soaps). The List exclusively spoke to a diamond expert to break down Archey's choice of bling for his future bride.
Lamon Archey gave fiancee Krissy Terry a marquise diamond ring
This week, Lamon Archey shared the news of his engagement with the world. The "Days of Our Lives" actor posted a photo of his fiancee Krissy Terry to his Instagram account as he showed off her gorgeous diamond ring in the process. "Engaged #ComingSoon #RealLife," he captioned the post, adding a ring emoji.
Archey's stunning ring selection is distinctive — and literally fit for a queen. According to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, "Lamon Archey chose an incredibly unique diamond shape for his fiancee's ring: a marquise cut. Marquise cut diamonds bring a royal feel to any ring, thanks to their elongated design and pointed ends. In this ring, a halo of smaller diamonds surrounds her marquise, accentuating the center stone." It seems Archey spared no expense on the ring, either. Fried says, "I'd estimate her diamond is 3 or 4 carats and worth $100,000."
As for Archey's future on "Days of Our Lives," Eli is currently off the canvas. However, he did make a special return for the holidays (via Soap Central), so fans are hopeful that he'll eventually come back to Salem in the future.