Jinger Duggar Vuolo Says The Strict Lifestyle Rules Jim Bob And Michelle Adhere To 'Need To Be Exposed'

Trigger warning: The following article includes mentions of child sexual abuse and assault.

Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) has seemingly become estranged from her ultra-fundamentalist clan in recent years. The family that once starred in TLC's hit reality show "19 Kids and Counting" had a massive fall from grace when one of Jinger's siblings, Josh Duggar, was accused and convicted of receiving and possessing child abuse material in December 2021.

What we know about Josh Duggar's sentence, aside from the fact that it will keep Duggar in prison for more than 12 years, is that the verdict significantly split the Duggar family. While Jinger and her sister, Jill Dillard (née Duggar), took a strong stance in condemning their brother for his actions and offered their support to survivors of his crimes, not all of their kin have been as vocal in their consternation. Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have, in particular, strongly sided with their son while also acknowledging his survivors. Michelle, for example, wrote a letter to the judge in support of Josh's character in May 2022 (via People), advocating for quick release. It was also revealed that Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar did not take action when they learned Josh had molested some of his sisters and other girls when he was a teen, per US Weekly.

Now, Jinger is publishing her second memoir, titled "Becoming Free Indeed," where she describes how her relationship with faith, fear, and her family has changed over time. Jinger also gets real about writing "Free Indeed" in our exclusive interview.