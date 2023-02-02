General Hospital's Kimberly McCullough Explains The Health Condition That Caught Her Off Guard

Kimberly McCullough is a talented actress, director, and producer with an impressive list of credits, per IMDb. She got her start in acting on "General Hospital," where she played Robin Scorpio — the daughter of super spies Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) – at age seven. After leaving "GH," McCullough would not only take on other roles in shows such as "The Shield," and "Joan of Arcadia," but she would also pursue a directing career. She's directed several TV series including, "Pretty Little Liars," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and is currently co-executive producing "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," as well as directing several episodes of the show.

McCullough's run on "GH" landed her two Daytime Emmy wins, and she will forever be remembered for the painful love story of Robin and Stone (Cates, Michael Sutton), per Soaps. McCullough revealed on former costar Maurice Benard's podcast "State of Mind" that because she had been on the go so much on "GH," when she got to 7th grade, she started developing an ulcer. Her mother told the producers that McCullough had to start attending school like other children. She stated, "They decided from that point on that I would go to regular school during the day, then everybody would rehearse without me, and then I would show up, and we would tape the scenes."

McCullough recently had another health scare, the results of which she shared with her fans.