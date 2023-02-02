Days Of Our Lives Divas Play A Hilarious Game Of 'Never Have I Ever'

"Days of Our Lives" fans have learned to expect the unexpected when it comes to the soap opera. It seems that nothing is impossible in Salem, and many of the characters have been through some wild and crazy storylines during their time on the show. Over the decades, viewers have witnessed some of the most memorable plot twists in soap history, such as Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) being possessed by the devil on more than one occasion. Marlena was also at the center of one of the sudser's biggest storylines when she was revealed to be a serial killer dubbed the Salem Stalker, who seemingly killed beloved characters like Alice Horton, Roman Brady, Maggie Horton, Abe Carver, and many more (via Entertainment Weekly). However, they were all later revealed to be alive and living on a remote island called Melaswen as the result of a DiMera family scheme.

Other memorable moments from the show include Carly Manning being buried alive and tortured by villainess Vivian Alamain and twins believed to be aliens from outer space showing up in Salem unexplained, per Soaps. Of course, many characters have surprisingly risen from the dead to create some iconic moments as well. In addition, many characters have been brainwashed, like the time that Steve Johnson believed himself to be Salem's biggest villain, Stefano DiMera.

Now, three of the show's leading ladies are taking a hilarious trip down memory lane as they attempt to remember their character's best moments.