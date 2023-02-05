Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry Was Initially 'Embarrassed' About Meghan's Issues With Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to leave the U.K. after they felt targeted, bullied, and harassed by the British press. "They knew how bad it was. They thought, Why couldn't she just deal with it? No one would have private conversations with the editors saying, 'Enough,'" Harry said in the couple's Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan." Over the next several months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex partook in various interviews and agreed to a handful of opportunities that would allow them to tell their side of the story after seemingly endless scrutiny from the public. From a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey to Harry's first memoir, "Spare," the Sussexes have remained focused on telling the world their truth.

Part of their story involves a dark time in Markle's life when she admitted that she contemplated suicide. "I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he's suffered. But I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore," she told Winfrey (via Us Weekly). In their Netflix doc, Harry admitted that he "hated" how he handled his wife's mental health struggle. "I dealt with institutional Harry, as opposed to husband Harry," Harry explained, according to Huff Post. Now, a royal expert is weighing in.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).