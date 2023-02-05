The Heartbreaking Death Of Murphy Brown Actor Charles Kimbrough

Charles Kimbrough has died at 86 on January 11, his son confirmed to the New York Times on February 5. The family has not yet released his cause of death.

Kimbrough is survived by his son, John Kimbrough, sister, Linda Kimbrough, and stepdaughter, Holly Howland. Best known for his role as the anchor of Jim Dial in the CBS sitcom "Murphy Brown," Kimbrough made waves on Broadway before his television career (per IMBd). "One of the funniest TV sitcom news characters. #RIP Jim Dial," wrote one Twitter user.

A proven actor, Kimbrough brought expertise to both his television and stage roles, including a 2012 Broadway revival of "Harvey" alongside "Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons, per the Times. Often typecast as more practical characters, Kimbrough still felt grateful for his opportunities, according to his son. "He came from a buttoned-up Midwestern family, and so he had grown up with people very much like the characters he played," John Kimbrough said. "They felt very deeply, but kept it hidden beneath a facade of manners and propriety. Somehow he was able to communicate that feeling to audiences, even as the guys he played were keeping it all inside."

Kimbrough's family has not released any statement beyond John Kimbrough's interview with the Times. Nonetheless, fans loved Kimbrough in the 10 years of success of "Murphy Brown," and will continue to celebrate his legacy after this delayed announcement of his death.

More to come...