Lizzo's Grammys Gown Might Not Be For Everyone, But She Nailed One Of 2023's Hottest Trends

Orange is definitely an unexpected color to sport on the red carpet. This year, though, it may not have been as unexpected as years past. According to Shondaland, pops of orange are going to be one of the biggest accents for brides in 2023. From flowers to bridesmaid dresses and even a splash of orange on the bride herself, shades of orange are sure to be a wedding trend this year. However, that's not the only place we'll be seeing a lot more orange. Per Mulberry Interiors, this shade will also be making a bold and bright splash across the world of interior design. While tangerine accent walls and marigold throw pillows aren't the most typical additions to a chic room, that's all about to change.

Lizzo may not have been borrowing inspiration from interior design trends or the color palettes of brides-to-be when she planned out her Grammys look, but we have a feeling she noticed a certain shift in the fashion world. New York Fall Fashion Week made way for quite a few fashionistas in shades of orange, and plenty of Spring 2023 runways from Marni to Simon Miller featured some orange looks (via Fashionista). Orange is clearly a fashion trend that will completely take over 2023. So, whether you think Lizzo's orange outfit was oddly over-the-top or just the right amount of joyous, there's one thing we can all agree on: Lizzo knows how to make a trend her own.